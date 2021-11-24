Cemex partners with Orcan Energy for WHR project in Rüdersdorf

24 November 2021

Cemex has made a further advancement in its efforts to achieve carbon neutrality at its Rüdersdorf cement plant by 2030. The latest partnership will see the implementation of a waste heat recovery (WHR) system at the site in Germany.

The project, conducted in partnership with Orcan Energy, is a key milestone on the road to climate neutrality, as it will contribute significantly to reduce energy-related emissions well before 2030.

Commissioning of the plant, which is 50 per cent subsidised by Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy, is planned for summer 2022.

Sergio Menendez, president of Cemex Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia, commented: “Efforts to achieve carbon neutrality at our Rüdersdorf cement plant by 2030 continue apace, and this project to install a waste heat recovery system is the latest significant milestone in our journey. It further demonstrates the value of forming expert alliances to investigate and then implement innovative technologies that will ensure the decarbonisation of our operation.”

Published under