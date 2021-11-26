BUA Cement signs contract for third power plant from Wartsila

26 November 2021

Nigeria’s BUA has signed an agreement with Wärtsilä for the delivery of a 70MW dual-fuel power plant for its Obu Line 3 project in Edo state.



The gas power plant will be the third facility to be commissioned from Wärtsilä, as BUA seeks to increase total production capacity across all locations to 17Mta by 2023.



“Currently, we have phased out the use of coal across our factories and are now shifting to gas-powered plants. As we ramp up our capacity, there is need to complement it with efficient power supply and Wärtsilä’s technology has been found to be durable and uniquely aligned with our vision for more efficient power generation at all our production locations,” said Abdul Samad Rabiu, chairman of BUA.

Published under