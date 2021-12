Tokyo Cement Co imports bagged cement to address shortage

09 December 2021

Sri Lanka’s Tokyo Cement Co has begun distributing a shipment of bagged cement to fill a gap created in the market when importers stopped bag cement imports, according to the Daily FT.

As a result, bagged cement will now reach end consumers in all parts of the island at the lowest maximum retail price of INR1275/bag (US$6.3), which is expected to lessen the impact of the cement shortage in the country.

