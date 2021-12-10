Statkraft to supply wind power to Opterra

ICR Newsroom By 10 December 2021

Renewable energy producer Statkraft has signed a power purchase agreement with Opterra for the supply of green electricity from onshore wind farms to three of the cement producer’s plants in Germany.



Statkraft plans to supply around 30mkWh of wind power annually to Opterra’s cement works in Karsdorf (Saxony-Anhalt), Wössingen (Baden-Württemberg) and Sötenich (North Rhine-Westphalia) between 2022-25.



The wind power will be generated in four wind farms that no longer receive EEG subsidies and the agreement enables continued operation of the wind farms in an economically-viable way.



"With the electricity that we will purchase from Statkraft from 2022 onwards, the conversion of our plant operation to renewable energies will begin," said Danilo Buscaglia, chairman of Opterra’s Managing Board.

