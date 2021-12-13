Shanghai Yicheng Juxin Construction Technology joins WCA

13 December 2021

The World Cement Association (WCA) announced today that global innovative technology services corporation Shanghai Yicheng Juxin Construction Technology Co Ltd has joined as an associate corporate member.

The Chinese organisation is a specialised construction technology firm providing advanced materials, green and low carbon technology, and professional design to construction companies.

“The journey towards decarbonisation is hard but not unachievable, so long as we work together to bring about a sustainable future for the construction industry, in which cement and concrete play such a vital role,” says Shanghai Yicheng Juxin. “We look forward to collaborating with WCA and its members, to improve industry standards, promote emerging technologies and increase the chance of evolving a healthy construction ecosystem.”

