Udaipur Cement Works introduces CNG-truck distribution

14 December 2021

Udaipur Cement Works Ltd (UCWL), subsidiary of JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd, has initiated the concept of “Green Mobility” for its product dispatch.



The Whole-time Director of the company, Naveen Kumar Sharma, flagged off the first set of compressed natural gas (CNG)-based trucks going to customers.

UCWL becomes the first cement company in the southern Rajasthan region to introduce CNG-based trucks for the dispatch of cement. The company has launched this initiative under its commitment to cleaner logistics with a larger integrated sustainable development policy framework. It is estimated that CNG fuel-based transportation results into 30 per cent less GHG emissions and 95 per cent fewer NO x emissions compared to conventional diesel-based trucks.

The company further aims to increase CNG-based fleet of green trucks in the upcoming days.

