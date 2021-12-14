CemNet.com » Cement News » Udaipur Cement Works introduces CNG-truck distribution

Udaipur Cement Works introduces CNG-truck distribution

Udaipur Cement Works introduces CNG-truck distribution
14 December 2021


Udaipur Cement Works Ltd (UCWL), subsidiary of JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd, has initiated the concept of “Green Mobility” for its product dispatch.

The Whole-time Director of the company, Naveen Kumar Sharma, flagged off the first set of compressed natural gas (CNG)-based trucks going to customers.

UCWL becomes the first cement company in the southern Rajasthan region to introduce CNG-based trucks for the dispatch of cement. The company has launched this initiative under its commitment to cleaner logistics with a larger integrated sustainable development policy framework. It is estimated that CNG fuel-based transportation results into 30 per cent less GHG emissions and 95 per cent fewer NOx emissions compared to conventional diesel-based trucks.

The company further aims to increase CNG-based fleet of green trucks in the upcoming days.

Udaipur launches its CNG-based truck programme

Udaipur Cement Works Ltd launches its CNG-based truck programme

Published under Cement News

Tagged Under: Udaipur Cement Works India low-emission transport cement distribution Environmental Indian sub-continent 



 

Related News

Most read on CemNet.com