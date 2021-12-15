FLSmidth to provide new pyro line for Cementos Pacasmayo

15 December 2021

FLSmidth will deliver a full pyroprocessing line, including a series of sustainable flagship solutions such as the FLSmidth Cross-Bar® cooler, Low NO x Calciner and JETFLEX® burner, to Cementos Pacasmayo in Peru.



The new pyro line at the site in Pacasmayo, north of Lima, will increase clinker production capacity by ~600,000tpa. Replacing current equipment, the project reinforces Pacasmayo’s environmental sustainability strategy. Apart from the main pyro line, the order from FLSmidth includes equipment for dosing and feeding, and automation of process controls.



Anders Josefsen, FLSmidth’s SVP and head of Projects and Upgrades, comments: “We are very excited to work with Cementos Pacasmayo on this project – not only on growing the business, but doing it in a sustainable way. The new line will be equipped with a state-of-the-art pyro system including several of our MissionZero solutions. With this, Pacasmayo makes a significant investment in future-proofing its production.”



“The Pacasmayo project is a prime example of our capabilities within process design – ensuring the integration to an existing plant, while also demonstrating our ability to deliver equipment that meets demands for energy and fuel efficiency,” he says.



The benefits enabled by the Cross-Bar cooler, the Low NO x Calciner and JETFLEX burner, such as reduced energy consumption, reduced emissions and opportunities for alternative fuels, make these solutions flagships in FLSmidth’s MissionZero programme in Cement. The contract became effective and booked as order intake in the 4Q21.

Published under