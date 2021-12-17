Iran’s cement consumption at 5.36Mt in November

The Iranian cement market required a supply of 5.36Mt in November 2021, according to the Iranian Cement Association.
Domestic supply of cement and clinker reached 5.35Mt and 6.57Mt, respectively. In addition 0.38Mt of cement and 0.97Mt of clinker was exported by the country’s cement producers.
