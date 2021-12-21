CemNet.com » Cement News » Shree Cement plans new plant in Guntur

Shree Cement plans new plant in Guntur

21 December 2021


India’s Shree Cement is planning to set up an INR15bn (US$198.52m) greenfield cement plant in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh.

The project will be the company’s first plant in the state and is expected to complete in 24 months. The location was chosen as the growth rate in Andhra Pradesh is reportedly higher than the national average and is expected to improve further.

