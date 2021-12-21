Shree Cement plans new plant in Guntur

India’s Shree Cement is planning to set up an INR15bn (US$198.52m) greenfield cement plant in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh.
The project will be the company’s first plant in the state and is expected to complete in 24 months. The location was chosen as the growth rate in Andhra Pradesh is reportedly higher than the national average and is expected to improve further.
India’s Shree Cement is planning to set up an INR15bn (US$198.52m) greenfield cement plant in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh.
Sign up for our Daily News Service
Our editors' pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.Sign up for the daily email