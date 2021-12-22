Starlinger delivers 500th AD*STAR block bottom sack conversion

Côte d’Ivoire-based packaging producer Plastica has increased its AD*STAR sack production capacity by 45m sacks per year to 80m sacks, following the installation of the ad*starKON SX+ packaging line. The new line converts woven polypropylene tape fabric into AD*STAR block bottom valve sacks by means of heat sealing and has a production capacity of 120 block bottom sacks per minute.



“As we experience increasing demand for AD*STAR cement sacks we have decided to expand production with another Starlinger block bottom sack conversion line”, says Abbas Badreddine, general manager of Plastica. “Cement producers appreciate the excellent protection the bags provide for their product.”

The company already operates a Starlinger block bottom sack conversion line since 2018 and supplies AD*STAR sacks to local and international cement producers such as CimIvoire, Ivory Diamond Cement, Cimfaso and Cimasso.



Plastica is planning to purchase a third Starlinger AD*STAR conversion line in the near future.

