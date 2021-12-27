Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe Ltd appoint new CEO

27 December 2021

Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe Ltd (Holcim group) has appointed Mr Geoffrey Ndugwa as the new CEO.

Prior to his appointment, Mr Ndugwa was the CEO of Lafarge Malawi between December 2019-November 2021. He has 17 years of cement industry experience working in various capacities across Africa, including Director for Bamburi Group in Kenya, General Manager of Innovation and Marketing for Lafarge WAPCO Nigeria Plc, General Manager of Bamburi Special Projects Ltd in Kenya, Head of Business Support at Barclays Bank in Uganda and Sales Manager for Hima Cement Ltd in Uganda.

