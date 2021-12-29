Qassim Cement to establish new cement mill at Buraydah

29 December 2021

Qassim Cement, Saudi Arabia, has entered into a preliminary agreement with the Chinese company, CDI, for the engineering, supply and construction of a new cement mill to be installed at the company's Buraydah cement plant.

The new mill will have a replacement capacity of 300tph.

The agreement with CDI includes the supply of mechanical and electrical equipment, including design and supervision of civil works, installations and commissioning test.

The company said in a bourse filing that the implementation period for the SAR152m worth project is 15 months.

Detailed contracts are now being prepared, which are expected to be signed by mid-January 2022.

