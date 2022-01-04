Minister urges reopening of the Adilabad cement plant

04 January 2022

Industries and IT Minister, KT Rama Rao, has requested the central government to reopen the Cement Corp of India (CCI)’s plant in Adilabad.

In letters to Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, and Union Heavy Industries Minister, Mahendra Nath Pandey, Mr Rama Rao said that the unit had the necessary infrastructure and limestone reserves to produce 48Mta of cement. In addition, it had an assured 2kVA power supply system and water availability to meet its production needs.

In terms of reopening the Adilabad unit, India's central government should consider the site's geographic advantage as it could cater to the cement needs of not just Telangana but also neighbouring states such as Maharashtra, he said.

The minister said that demand for cement was expected to be high in the coming days and the state government had resolved to take up strengthening of roads and highways under Gati Shakti – National Master Plan scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October.

Published under