Two Pakistan cement plants complete power projects

04 January 2022

Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd (ACPL) and Flying Cement Co Ltd (FCCL) have both opened new power plants in Pakistan.



ACPL informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange that its 20MW solar power plant project has been completed at Hub Chowki, Lasbella in Baluchistan. According to ACPL Company Secretary, Irfan Amanullah, the solar power project was implemented at an estimated cost of PKR1.8bn (US$10.19m) in collaboration with lead consultant Attock Energy Pvt Ltd and leading Chinese suppliers.



Meanwhile, Flying Cement Co Ltd also told the stock exchange that it has successfully started commercial operations of its 12MW captive power plant at its site in Khushab district, Punjab. Shahid Ahmad Awan, FCCL's company secretary, said, "This is a significant milestone achieved by the company in line with its strategic objectives of cost rationalisation and optimisation resulting lower dependency on Pakistan Water & Power Development Authority's (WAPDA) power supply. Under this, the company is contemplating saving in energy cost up to 30 per cent compared to WAPDA's surging tariff, which would positively reflect the overall financial performance and profitability."

