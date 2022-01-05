Udaipur Cement Works Ltd wins The Golden Peacock Safety Award 2021

05 January 2022

Udaipur Cement Works Ltd (a subsidiary of JK Lakshmi Cement Limited) has won the Golden Peacock Safety Award 2021 organised by the Institute of Directors for remarkable and continuous improvement in occupational health and safety performance in the cement sector.

The company is committed to sustaining its status of “Zero Harm” providing a healthy and safe work environment to its employees and workers following the ISO 45001:2018 system standard for Occupational Health and Safety.

The company's Office of the Whole-Time Director has congratulated the entire team of UCWL for maintaining responsible health and safety status, and bagging the prestigious award.

