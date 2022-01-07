Michael McSweeney to retire as CAC President

07 January 2022

The Cement Association of Canada has announced that after serving for 15 years with with the association, and 12 years as president, Michael McSweeney will be retiring as president on 31 March 2022 and from the association on 30 June 2022.



Adam Auer, current CAC Vice President of Environment and Sustainability, will step in as the new President and CEO, effective from the 1 April 2022.

