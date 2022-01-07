Moroccan cement deliveries up 7% in December

ICR Newsroom By 07 January 2022

Cement deliveries in Morocco increased 6.9 per cent YoY to 1,255,552t in December, according to data from the Ministry of Housing and Urbanisation. In December 2020 APC members Asment Temara, Ciments de l’Atlas, Ciments du Maroc and LafargeHolcim Maroc supplieda total of 1,174,183t of cement.



For the full-year 2021, cement dispatches advanced 14.8 per cent YoY from 12.174Mt in 2020 to 13.975Mt in 2021.







