Burundi authorities request consultation in Buceco price hike

ICR Newsroom By 10 January 2022

Buceco has raised its price for a bag of cement from 1 January 2022, informing all its approved sales agents that prices per 50kg bag would be increased for BIF24,500 (US$12.21) to BIF27,500 for 32.5R cement and from BIF30,000 to B-F33,000 for 42.5R cement.



However, Burundi’s Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism has asked the cement producer to suspend the application of the price rise, which it considers unilateral and detrimental to local consumers. The Ministry of Trade has asked Buceco to carry out a consultation with the ministry to determine the level of the revision based on production costs, profit margin and production capacity. It also asked Buceco to avoid any type of speculation when marketing its products.

Published under