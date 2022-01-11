Aggregate Saudi Arabian Cement sales fall 7% in December

11 January 2022

The aggregate sales of 17 Saudi cement producers decreased by seven per cent to 4.8Mt in December 2021, from 5.2Mt in the same month last year, according to recent data issued by Yamama Cement Co.

In terms of local sales, 14 companies witnessed a sales drop, led by Northern Region Cement Co with a decline of 58 per cent YoY. It was followed by United Cement Co and Hail Cement Co with YoY decreases of 34 and 27 per cent, respectively.

Argaam reports that Yamama Cement, Tabuk Cement Co and Riyadh Cement Co’s sales increased by 83, four and one per cent YoY, respectively.

