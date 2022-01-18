Preparations start for new plant in the Kyrgyz Republic

ICR Newsroom By 18 January 2022

A total of 10ha of land have been transformed in the village of Tunuk-Suu, in the Batken region of the Kyrgyz Republic to build a cement plant, reports Central Asia News. Currently part of a 60km-long road is being repaired. Part of the plot belongs to the local administration with the remainder leased by investors.



It is expected that the construction of the new plant will be carried out in two years and upon completion, the new facility is forecast to produce 1.8Mta of cement. In terms of employment, there will be 500-1000 jobs for local residents.

