COCMAG calls on Ghana's government to cancel imported clinker Fumigation Levy

21 January 2022

The Chamber of Cement Manufacturers, Ghana (COCMAG) said the Fumigation Levy charged on imported clinker is having serious financial toll on cement production companies in the country and pushing cement production costs up.

The Executive Secretary of COCMAG, Reverend Dr George Dawson-Ahmoah, who expressed the concern in an interaction with the media, said the local cement manufacturers were working frantically to avert the high cost of production to help reduce or maintain the price of cement, but the continuous existence of the Fumigation Levy on imported raw materials was hindering such efforts.

The Executive Secretary said the Fumigation Levy was not necessary for dry cargo such as clinker, limestone and other cement raw materials which most often do not exit through the Port gate.

"This levy yields to over millions of dollars, an amount the cement manufacturers could have used to enhance its productivity to create more employment,” he said.

"We are therefore calling on government to, as a matter of urgency, call the Ministry of Health to order to salvage the situation and avert any future adverse implication on the cement industry," said Rev Dr Dawson.

