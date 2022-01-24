Ciments du Maroc builds new grinding station at Nador

Ciments du Maroc, a subsidiary of HeidelbergCement (Germany), is building a new grinding station close to Nador in the north of Morocco that will support the development of the country's north and east regions.



Located 18km from the city of Nador in the municipality of Ouled Settout, the 0.7Mta grinding plant represents an investment of MAD330m (USD35.54m). This investment has been described by the company's CEO, Matteo Rozzanigo, as "a major turning point for Ciments du Maroc, which will now be present throughout the national territory. This grinding centre represents an important step in our geographical diversification."



Upon commissioning in July, the plant will create 200 direct and indirect jobs.

