PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa reports sales volumes of 17Mt in 2021

24 January 2022

PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk (INTP) (HeidelbergCement group) recorded sales of 17Mt in 2021, a three per cent increase from the previous year. "This achievement is more or less in line with the target," explained Antonius Marcos, director and corporate secretary of Indocement.

Marcos explained a number of factors which impacted cement sales last year. "The main driving factor for sales was from the retail sector, which is increasing public optimism of the recovery of the Indonesian economy due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It drives consumers to spend their money, especially in the landed house property sector," he said.

Published under