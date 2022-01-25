Dr Sibo 'Steven' Yan appointed as general manager of KHD Beijing

25 January 2022

Dr Sibo 'Steven' Yan has been appointed as general manager of KHD's Chinese unit KHD Humboldt Wedag Machinery Equipment (Beijing) Co Ltd. Dr Yan holds a PhD from Beijing University of Technology and brings along an impressive background of experience and knowledge in industrial cement plant construction. During his term as Vice President at Humboldt Wedag Inc he has contributed largely to winning and successfully executing the Mitchell project in the USA.

The Chinese market is expected to grow massively for KHD in the upcoming years and consequently takes a central position in KHD's strategy agenda. Therefore, KHD is adapting its resources and organisation in China. Dr Yan will develop this business in close cooperation with the KHD entities and the main shareholder AVIC.

Jianlong Shen, CEO of KHD, says: "The Chinese market holds a lot of opportunity for KHD. We are happy to have Steven taking over this important management position and providing valuable leadership."

Published under