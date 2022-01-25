Belarusian cement plants quadruple peat consumption in 2015-21

ICR Newsroom By 25 January 2022

Belarusian cement plants increased the consumption of peat fuel by 4.36 times to 362,000t between 2015-21, according to Valery Kovalyov, vice CEO of Beltopgaz.



“Peat fuel consumption by cement plants increased from 83,000t in 2015 to 362,000t in 2021,” Mr Kovalyov said in an interview with Beltopgaz’ corporate journal. Cement plants account for 44 per cent of total peat fuel sales and have been actively substituting imported natural gas with locally-available peat products.

