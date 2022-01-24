Iskitimcement ups output by 20%

Russia-based JSC Iskitimcement (owned by JSC HC Sibcem) produced 1.18Mt of cement in 2021, representing a 20 per cent YoY rise. The company also advanced sales by 21 per cent to 1.19Mt in the year.



Bulk cement sales, which represent 80 per cent of total sales, reached 954,000t. In addition, 86,000t of cement were shipped in 1t bulk bags and 145,000t were dispatched in 25kg and 50kg paper bags. A total of 92,000t, or 63 per cent of all products sold in paper bags, were supplied on pallets in 2021. In 2020, this share was 45 per cent, or 70,000t.





