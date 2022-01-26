Ha Tien sees 65% drop in 4Q net profit

ICR Newsroom By 26 January 2022

Ha Tien 1 Cement JSC, in which Vietnam Cement Industry Corp holds a 79.7 per cent stake, reported a 65.4 per cent YoY fall in consolidated net profit to VND53.32bn (US$2.3m) in the 4Q21 due to a decrease in gross profit. The company’s net profit during the quarter declined 8.5 per cent YoY to VND2.02trn.



In 2021 the company saw a 39.1 per cent drop in consolidated net profit to VND369.86bn on a net revenue of VND7.06trn, down 11.3 per cent YoY.

