Voith Group acquires 100% shares in Elin Motoren GmbH

27 January 2022

Voith Group has owned a 70 per cent controlling share in Elin Motoren GmbH since 1 May 2020 and at the end of 2021 acquired the remaining 30 per cent that was held by Franz Hrachowitz, the company's managing director.

"For Voith, this is a further step in strengthening our core business and consistently expanding it in the direction of sustainable technologies," says Dr Toralf Haag, CEO of the Voith Group.

The full acquisition of Elin Motoren by Voith will have no impact whatsoever on business operations, reports Voith Group. The areas of activity will remain unchanged. Furthermore, there will be no personnel changes in the Group Division’s management. Elin Motoren will continue to operate under the established brand. As a result, customers of both companies will continue to have access to the same sales channels.

