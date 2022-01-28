BUA Cement brings Kalambaina Line 4 online

ICR Newsroom By 28 January 2022

On 27 January Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated BUA Cement’s 3Mta Line 4 at the company’s Kalambaina cement plant in Sokoto, Nigeria.



"I am pleased that through these investments, BUA Cement has created employment opportunities for our citizens. Today, BUA is the largest employer of labour in the North-west region,” he said.

The president recounted that in 1985 as the then Head of State, he was at the same location to commission the second line of the Sokoto plant.

"Today, almost thirty-seven years later, to commission the fourth line is a very special day for me personally.

"As you all know, one of the key economic pillars of our administration has been to create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive. This is necessary for job creation and indeed, for our economy and national security,” he added.







