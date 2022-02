Dalmia Cement (Bharat) petitions against plant closure orders

02 February 2022

Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd (DCBL), a wholly-owned material subsidiary of Dalmia Bharat Ltd has received an order dated 19 January 2022, from the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) for the closure of one of its cement plants at Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh.

“DCBL has already challenged the said order by way of filing a Writ Petition before the Honourable HC of Andhra Pradesh,” the company said in a filing on Monday.

Published under