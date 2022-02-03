Shree Cement awards FLSmidth digital transformation contract

India-based cement producer Shree Cement has been upgrading 16 plants with 24 lines in total with FLSmidth ECS/PlantDataManagement packages to drive efficiency and deliver increased productivity. The digital transformation project also includes the downtime analysis solution, ECS/UptimeGo, and access to the mobile plant management app, SiteConnect.



With an installed capacity of over 47Mta in India and the Middle East, Shree Cement aims to optimise production lines, minimise equipment downtime and improve productivity. The company is part of a trend that has seen cement producers to build digital capabilities to not only optimise production and improve operational management but also to address the challenge of increased competition and environmental regulations.



“We are always looking at ways to optimise production, and the decision to apply FLSmidth’s information management system to all our sites is a natural next step,” said Prashant Bangur, joint MD of Shree Cement.

“The ECS/PlantDataManagement system gives operators critical, real-time data enabling them to track and monitor the performance and health of their sites. Its ability to improve energy efficiency and optimise production makes it part of our MissionZero offerings. With this investment, Shree Cement is safeguarding its production and responding to increased demands for sustainability.”

