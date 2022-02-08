VICEM sees 29.4Mt of cement and clinker sold in 2021

Vietnam-based Vietnam Cement Industry Corp (VICEM) sold 29.44Mt of cement and clinker in 2021, reflecting stable sales when compared with 2020, according to local media.



VICEM’s cement sales reached 24.16Mt while clinker sales reached 5.28Mt. The company’s output saw a 2.1 per cent drop to 21.47Mt of clinker and 24.1Mt of cement.



The company’s revenues remained level at VND33.81trn (US$1.46bn) when compared with 2020. Its pretax profit slipped 1.3 per cent YoY to VND2.05trn.



In 2021 Vietnam’s total cement sales reached 106Mt, with approximately 59Mt sold in the domestic market.

