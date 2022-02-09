Ash Grove Cement cuts ribbon on Port Manatee ship unloader

09 February 2022

Ash Grove Cement (CRH group) unveiled its brand-new state-of-the-art ship unloader with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Port Manatee deep water import terminal in Florida, USA.



This maiden shipment completes the grand reopening of the terminal, which began in early 2021. The project will improve Ash Grove's capacity to import cement, slag, and fly ash to meet customers' existing and future needs while maintaining maximum efficiency and minimising environmental impact by eliminating dust emissions.



ICR will feature the Port Manatee shipunloader in its forthcoming May 2022 issue.

