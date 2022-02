Chryso appoints new group executive vice-president

14 February 2022

Frédéric Guimbal has been appointed Chryso Group Executive Vice-president in charge of Markets, Innovation, Purchasing and Communications.

Mr Guimbal led the Concrete business Unit at Chryso in 2021 and now joins the Chyrsos’ Comex team.



Frederic Guimbal brings 17 years of industry experience in cement and concrete, being close to the field, and having managed these activities in various geographies both in mature end emerging countries.

Published under