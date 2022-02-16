Spanish environmental cement projects to receive accelerated start-up advice

16 February 2022

The carbon capture plant of LafargeHolcim España's Carboneras (Almería) factory and the development of the new facilities for the recovery of non-hazardous waste from Grupo Cementos Portland Valderrivas Alcalá de Guadaíra plant (Seville) are being approved by the Governing Council of the Junta de Andalucía as two of 10 projects that are to receive individualised advice from a project manager on the necessary procedures for the effective start-up and execution.

The 10 projects that will be ratified this Tuesday for their promotion foresee a joint investment of EUR400m and the creation of 4500 jobs.

The Holcim group project is supported by Carboneras of Almería, a CO 2 circular economy company. It will reduce the environmental impact associated with the emission of CO 2 inherent in the production of clinker. It is expected to capture 50,000tpa in its first phase, which will be used for carbon fertilisation in greenhouses.

The Alcalá de Guadaíra project in Seville is for the recovery of non-hazardous waste with the aim of producing energy and reducing CO 2 emissions. The idea is to replace the traditional fossil fuel, petcoke, that the factory has used up to now. In addition, it will renew the factory's mining concession.

