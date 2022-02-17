BMH Technology Oy wins MSW to RDF project order in Vietnam

17 February 2022

BMH Technology Oy will supply a Tyrannosaurus® waste-to-fuel plant to TTCL Vietnam Corp Ltd as the main EPC Contractor in Bắc Ninh province, Vietnam. The line will process municipal solid waste (MSW) collected in Bắc Ninh province, separate recyclables and refine the rejects into RDF. The delivery by BMH will be part of a waste-to-energy power plant that is being built for Thang Long Energy Environment JSC.

The plant is designed to handle a total of 600tpd of fresh MSW and industrial waste, which will significantly reduce landfill and enable the production of sustainable electricity. The integrated power plant is 100 per cent fuelled by RDF from BMH facility. This facility, integrated with a power plant, is the first of its kind in southeast Asia.

The equipment will be shipped to the customer end of 2022. The entire plant is scheduled to start commercial operation in the end of 2023.

Published under