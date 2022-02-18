COVID-19 in southern Bhutan leads to cement shortage in Thimpu

ICR Newsroom By 18 February 2022

Builders in Thimphu are reporting cement shortages as cement agents in the town have depleted their stocks.



Cement is currently stuck at the cement plants of Penden Cement Authority Ltd and Dungsam Cement Corp Ltd as the southern towns of Phuentsholing and Samtse are under COVID-19 lockdown and there is a further outbreak of the illness in Nglanglam, making transportation of cement impossible. In addition, cement distributors’ trucks are stranded at Dungsam Cement Corp Ltd as drivers had to go into quarantine, reports Kuensel.



As supply is drying up, prices have increased from BTN350/bag (US$4.68/bag) to as high as BTN500.

Published under