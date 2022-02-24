Benin to build 1.6Mta cement plant

ICR Newsroom By 24 February 2022

The government of Benin plans to build a cement plant with 5000tpd clinker capacity and 1.6Mta of cement capacity. The new plant will have an option to expand its cement capacity to 3Mta.



Benin’s Council of Ministers announced on 23 February 2022 the completion of preparatory studies for the construction project of a cement plant. "The Council has shown itself to be in favour of entering into a contract with a specialised group, with a view to carrying out preparatory studies for a project to build a cement plant with a capacity of 5000tpd of clinker, ie 1,600,000tpa of cement, expandable to 3,000,000tpa,” the government spokesman announced.



With the project, the government intends to support the cement market, which has seen a real expansion in the country, with sales up by nearly 30 per cent between 2016-21 as a result of the Government Action Program. Going forward, the government expects construction activity to remain robust as major construction projects are scheduled to be carried out between 2021-26.

Published under