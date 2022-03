Mali sees 10% cement price hike

ICR Newsroom By 02 March 2022

The price of cement in Mali has increased by 10 per cent from XOF100,000 (US$170.59) to XOF110,000/t in the past week.



Traders have attributed the price rise to the embargo imposed on Mali by ECOWAS through the closure of borders, according to Mali Actu.

Published under