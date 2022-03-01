Dewan Cement returns to profit in 2QFY21-22

ICR Newsroom By 01 March 2022

Pakistan-based Dewan Cement Ltd posted a turnover of PKR4149.6m (US$23.4m) in the quarter ended 31 December 2021 (2QFY21-22), up from PKR931.6m in the 2QFY20-21.



In the 2QFY21-22, the company achieved an operating profit of PKR68.8m, an improvement when compared with the PKR334.5m loss in the 2QFY20-21. Net profit reached PKR130.7m, up from a loss of PKR266.6m in the equivalent period of the previous year.

Published under