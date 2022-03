Arabian and Najran Cement take drop in net profits

Arabian Cement Co posted revenues of SAR1003m (US$267.5m) in 2021, up 18.5 per cent YoY from SAR871.9m. However, the company saw its net profit after zakat and tax decline by 12.6 per cent to SAR161.5m in 2021 from SAR184.9m in 2020.

Meanwhile, Najran Cement Co reported a 6.7 per cent drop in revenues to SAR581.6m in 2021 from SAR623.2m in 2020. Its net profits after zakat and tax fell 17.6 per cent YoY to SAR165.54m in 2021 from SAR200.94m in 2020.

