Cement output index in Italy sees 31% advance in 12M21

ICR Newsroom By 02 March 2022

Cement production in Italy in December 2021 saw a one per cent drop when compared with the index with a 2015 base, an improvement when compared with the November 2021when the fall was six per cent, according to Federbeton, Italy’s concrete association. Compared with December 2020, the output index increased by 31 per cent.



Imports of grey cement into Italy in November 2021 declined 24 per cent YoY to 92,002t, sold for a CIF value of EUR4.882m or at EUR53/t, down from EUR54/t in October 2021.



Exports edged up by one per cent YoY to 134,055t with a total FOB value of EUR8.088m in November 2021. FOB value per tonne is EUR60, reflecting a decrease from EUR62/t reported in October 2021.

