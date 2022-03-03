Egypt sees 151% cement export surge in 2021

ICR Newsroom By 03 March 2022

Cement exports from Egypt are up 151 per cent YoY in 2021 to US$456m from US$182m in 2020, according to a recent report by the Export Council for Building Materials, Refractory and Metallurgy Industries.



The increase in exports was driven by a higher demand for Egyptian cement, said Medhat Stefanos, chairman of the cement division of the Federation of Egyptian Industries. In addition, domestic producers are focussing on expanding their market to Africa.

