Cemex to start up CPN Kiln No2 in 3Q22

09 March 2022

Cemex has announced that following its successful restart of one kiln at its CPN cement plant located in northwest Mexico in 2021, it is now reactivating the second CPN kiln.



This investment will leverage Cemex's unparalleled regional trading network to meet growing cement demand throughout the western USA. Once operational, the recommissioned kiln is expected to provide nearly an additional 800,000tpa of cement for customers across Arizona, California and Nevada.

Cemex will invest US$29m to start up the second kiln at its plant in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico, and expects the line to be operational by the 3Q22. This investment follows an earlier US$15m capital expenditure during 2021 to restart the first kiln.

"Many cement customers in the western US have been impacted by tight supply constraints for several months, and at Cemex, we are proactively looking for opportunities to further alleviate those conditions and enrich customer experiences by enhancing how we operate while utilising our global reach," said Jaime Muguiro, president of Cemex USA. "Customers require more cement to keep pace with the region’s growth, and we want to ensure they have stable and steady access to the high-quality materials that are essential to meet their needs."

