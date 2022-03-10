Madagascar imports cement to reduce price

The State Procurement of Madagascar (SPM) has imported cement at a reduced price to normalise the price of cement in the market and support the population after the passage of cyclones, reports L’Express.
A 50kg bag of cement, imported by Lucky Cement via the Toamasina depot, now costs MGA25,500 (US$6.35), down from MGA26,500 previously.
