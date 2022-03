Taiwan Cement posts 31% rise in February revenue

ICR Newsroom By 14 March 2022

Taiwan Cement Corp reported a revenue of TWD5456m (US$192.1m), up 30.7 per cent YoY when compared with TWD4173m in February 2021.



For the 2M22 the company’s revenue increased 5.8 per cent to TWD12,974m from TWD12,258m.

