Sunchon raises output

By ICR Newsroom
14 March 2022


The Sunchon Cement Complex in North Korea has increased cement output to serve rural construction, according to Korean News. The cement plant is reported to produced tens of thousands tonnes of cement in a short period.

The production at the steel foundry and the refractory materials plant was increased to provide the cement complex with sufficient materials and parts to overhaul the factory’s equipment.

