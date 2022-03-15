Azul head office seized amid dispute

ICR Newsroom By 15 March 2022

The Board of Directors of La Cruz Azul, headed by José Antonio Marín and Víctor Manuel Velázquez, took over the company’s offices in Colonia del Valle, Mexico City, on 11 March 2022.



While the Marín and Velázquez group maintained that the action was carried out on the basis of a court ruling, the dissident cooperative members led by Federico Sarabia and Alberto López denounced that it was an illegal seizure of the facilities, carried out by a "shock group" that threatened the employees with firearms and sharp weapons, reports CE Notices Financieras.



"The Administration and Supervisory Boards of the La Cruz Azul Cooperative took possession of the property... which until today (yesterday) could have been used to carry out the transfer of stolen cement by the criminal group of ex-members related to the ex-director of the company, Guillermo "Billy" Álvarez Cuevas," said the Board. They assured that the recovery of the facilities is covered by a long list of court rulings that culminated with the ruling of the First Collegiate Court in Civil Matters of the CDMX, which recognised the assembly that in 2018 elected the board of Marín and Velázquez. However, they did not specify which court ruling allowed the takeover of the facilities.

Published under