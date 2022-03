Bamburi Cement to raise prices as costs escalate

ICR Newsroom By 15 March 2022

Kenya-based Bamburi Cement (Holcim) plans to increase prices of its products by 2-10 per cent as of 10 March 2022. The company attributed the price rise to higher raw material costs.

To sustain its operations, Bamburi will be raising prices of products marketed under its Nguvu, Tembo and Fundi brands, particularly from the company’s Nairobi, Mombasa, Limuru and Sagana depots. The price of a 50kg bag of Bamburi Cement retails between KES600 (US$5.25) and KES770.

