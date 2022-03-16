Cementos Molins Industrial invests EUR2.2m in environmental improvements

16 March 2022

Cementos Molins Industrial's long history of commitment to the protection of the natural and environmental surroundings has been made clear in 2021 through an investment of EUR2.2m in different facilities at the Sant Vicenç dels Horts factory, Spain. The main actions related to sustainable development and continuous improvement have been aimed at increasing energy efficiency, applying circular economy practices and controlling emissions into the atmosphere.

In addition to the completion of the demolition works of the old Kiln Lines 3, 4 and 5, which have allowed the recovery of more than 48,000t of waste that will save the consumption of stone resources, Cementos Molins Industrial's investment efforts have focussed on:

• Scope of improvements in energy efficiency and reduction of fossil fuel consumption: start-up of the installation for the use of waste heat from the Portland kiln to dry the coal in the grinding process. the project represents an investment of around EUR1m and reduces diesel consumption by approximately 350tpa as well as prevents the emission of more than 2000tpa of CO 2 into the atmosphere.

• Around EUR20,000 has also been invested in improving the introduction of solid recovered fuel (SRF) into the main burner and in the petcoke consumption control system in the precalciner, which has helped to achieve excellent levels of thermal substitution.

• In terms of the circular economy an investment of more than EUR1m will allow the incorporation of raw material made from waste from construction and other activities, reducing the consumption of natural resources.

• Scope of emissions control: improvement of the facilities of the automatic measurement systems of the Portland kiln, enabling continuous measurement of hydrofluoric acid, which has been linked to the authority's emissions control network, contributing to better control and transparency (investment of around EUR32,000).

• To improve emissions control in the calcium aluminate cement production, around EUR150,000 was invested to reduce SO 2 emissions in the smelting kilns. The control system was automated and the saturated product has been recovered for reprocessing.

• Emissions are also now channelled to new particle filters. Among these installations, the new limestone and bauxite dosing filter in the smelting kilns stands out, which, with an investment of around EUR40,000, will reduce the dust emissions diffused at this point.

